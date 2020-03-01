Stiller Has: Endo Anaconda took heroin again at 55

Thomas Meier 1.5 Because of private and health problems, he used heroin and cocaine.

Even at a young age, Stiller-Has singer Endo Anaconda (64) took drugs to escape reality. After all, he was clean for years until he turned to heroin again at the age of 55. «I was seven years later. However, I didn’t fix it anymore, just sniffed it, ”he tells the“ Tagesanzeiger ”.

The reason for this was a crazy and intense time: professionally he was at the height of his career, but privately the musician had to struggle. “I went through a divorce and was in severe physical pain,” he says. The latter were due to its weight of 140 kilos.

Painkillers were supposed to help him, but in Endo Anaconda they triggered the need for heroin again. “So I started with heroin again at 55. And also coke right away. Stereo – coke through one nostril, heroin through the other. »

«Drugs promise everything and keep nothing»

Even though he knew that the drugs weren’t good for him, he couldn’t detach himself from them for years. “I knew that drugs promise everything and keep nothing.”

Only after the singer had a tumor removed on an adrenal gland in 2012 did he try to fight his addiction – without medical help. Back then he cried at home for weeks. “Not because of the physical pain of cold withdrawal, which was over after a week, but the depression, the inability to feel happiness, everything I had drugged with drugs now broke out of its dam like a reservoir,” recalls Endo anaconda. He had always relapsed.

Sudden withdrawal

He finally managed to withdraw three years ago. Suddenly it clicked. Because: “I knew that this was my last chance if I wanted to stay alive.”