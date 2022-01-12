Storm Reid claims Drake is “really involved” in the making of “Euphoria.”

Reid revealed a recent encounter with the rapper during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, demonstrating how invested he is in the show.

“He’s got a lot invested in it.”

“I pull up to the lot and he’s there with all of his homies, it’s him and then his business partner, Future the Prince, and they literally sat through, I think it was a three hour table read ’cause we went through a couple of episodes,” Reid explained of one of the show’s most notable executive producers.

“You don’t expect that from a person, but he was so involved and in tune.”

He’s a brilliant businessman and a creative, as I’m aware.

But, you know, he’s Drake, so he shouldn’t have to pay attention in the table read, but he did,” she continued.

“It makes sense because he came from acting.”

Drake wasn’t just there to put on a show; according to Reid, he was paying close attention and turning the pages of the script with the rest of the cast and crew.

“He’s so in tune,” Reid said. “I was looking at him to see if he was actually paying attention and turning his pages, and you could tell he was feeling all the emotion.”

Zendaya has also expressed her gratitude to Drake for his contribution to the HBO drama as an executive producer.

At the show’s season 1 premiere in June 2019, ET spoke with the Spider-Man: No Way Home star about what it meant to have Drake on board.

“I’m not sure if he was involved in the casting, but I will say that we’re lucky to have someone who believes in the show,” she said, smiling.

When ET spoke with their Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi at the same 2019 premiere, he praised the rapper, calling him “a true gentleman.”

Storm Reid Says Drake Is ‘Really Involved’ In ‘Euphoria’ Production