Storm Reid’s Pixie Cut Was Inspired by Zoe Kravitz: ‘I Didn’t Expect to Love It This Much,’ says the model.

Zoe Kravitz inspired Storm Reid’s pixie cut: ‘I Didn’t Expect to Love It This Much.’

Even when it comes to getting a new ‘do, celebrities are just like us! Take Storm Reid, for example, who isn’t afraid to bring photo inspiration to the salon with her.

The 18-year-old Euphoria star revealed that Zo Kravitz was the inspiration for her blonde pixie cut, which she famously debuted at the 2021 Met Gala, in a January 11 interview with Bustle.

She’s been rocking the look on social media and in person ever since.

The actress gave the short hairstyle a lot of thought before committing to it for fashion’s biggest night out.

She told the outlet, “The idea just kept popping up in my mind.”

“I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do with my hair, and I kept coming back to some photos of Zo Kravitz I had on my phone.”

I, on the other hand, resisted.

I couldn’t find the perfect hairstyle as the days passed.”

She eventually decided to go for it and debut the double-take-worthy style, and she has no regrets.

“I’ve been really enjoying my current hairstyle, which is a blonde pixie cut,” Reid continued.

“To be honest, I didn’t expect to enjoy it as much as I did.”

I like to style my short pixie straight with Dark and Lovely’s blowout collection.

It keeps my hair frizz-free and straight for seven days, which is insane.”

In November, Reid was named a brand ambassador for Dark and Lovely, a pioneer in Black beauty.

She is a spokesperson for the entire beauty line, including the Fade Resist and Blowout collections.

Reid beams as he tells me, “I was just really excited to be in partnership with them and to have a product that is so significant in the Black community, and specifically in Black hair care.”

“Being a part of a meaningful brand that has been around for a long time but continues to elevate its products, imagery, and campaigns, as well as do work in our communities and be of service, is really exciting.”

Reid is currently starring in the second season of Euphoria, which premiered on HBO on January 9th.

In the hit teen drama, she plays Rue’s younger sister, Rue (Zendaya).

