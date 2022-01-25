Stormi Jenner, Kylie Jenner’s 4-year-old daughter, says ‘Birkin’ in an old video after her mother was chastised for selling a used one for (dollar)65K.

Stormi Jenner, Kylie Jenner’s 4-year-old daughter, says ‘Birkin’ in an old video after her mother was chastised for selling a used one for (dollar)65,000.

Stormi Jenner, Kylie Jenner’s daughter, modeled herself after her famous mother from an early age, pointing and saying ‘Birkin’ in a 2019 video.

Fans recently chastised the reality star for selling her USED Hermes Birkin bag for (dollar)65,000.

Stormi Webster, four, was quick to pick up on her mother Kylie’s lexicon.

Stormi was told by Kylie, 24, that she had a “big surprise” waiting for her in a Christmas YouTube vlog from 2019.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum’s two-year-old daughter, who was being held by her mother at the time, pointed off-screen and exclaimed, “Birkin!”

Kylie admitted to the camera, “She said the Birkins.”

The surprise turned out to be a massive playroom in the backyard the size of a small cabin.

“Stormi is so wealthy that she mistook her present for a Birkin.”

“The wealth,” wrote one Twitter user.

The video was released as Kylie and her sister Khloe Kardashian recently posted new high-priced items to the kardashiankloset.com website – the “official resale site of the KardashianJenner family.”

Kylie recently updated her Instagram page with designer handbags, including a (dollar)65K Hermes Birkin 30 bag.

Other handbags ranged in price from (dollar)29.9K to (dollar)17.5K, with a Jil Sander clutch coming in at (dollar)1K.

Fans slammed the reality star for reselling her Birkins without donating to a cause or justification, despite the fact that they are coveted handbags that can resell for (dollar)25K(plus).

“I love how Kylie says ‘I added new items to my closet’ and it’s a (dollar)65,000 bag,” one person commented.

“Kylie just put a (dollar)65,000 Birkin on her kloset for purchase,” another wrote.

“Who the hell is buying that, sister?”

Kylie showed off a Birkin she’s not selling in 2020, a diamond-encrusted brown crocodile bag worth (dollar)300,000.

Fans slammed Khloe Kardashian for selling her daughter True’s outgrown clothes on the same website.

For (dollar)75, you could get a variety of Mickey Mouse children’s t-shirts.

(dollar)250 for a pair of used pink Gucci velcro tennis shoes for a kid.

A pair of Fendi jeans for kids was also added for (dollar)495.

On Twitter, she was chastised for selling the clothes for exorbitant prices rather than donating them to those in need.

“Who would pay that much for used children’s clothing, and who cares about brand names?” one person wrote.

“I’m disgusted because these clothes could have been donated to those in need.”

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who are both reported to be near-billionaires, teamed up for a…

