Stormi Jenner, Kylie Jenner’s and Travis Scott’s daughter, is ‘assisting’ with Baby No. 1.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are doing “really well” after the birth of their second child.

2 — and their daughter, Stormi, can’t get enough of her older brother, according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly exclusively.

“Stormi has been pitching in and is ecstatic to be a big sister,” the source says, adding that the trio has been “nonstop smiling” since the baby’s arrival.

The 24-year-old star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians gave birth on February 2 and announced the news four days later.

On Sunday, February 6, Jenner captioned a photo of her baby holding her own hand, ” 2222.”

Us later confirmed that the second child of the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the 30-year-old rapper is a boy.

The on-again, off-again couple’s son was born almost exactly four years to the day after Stormi was born on February 1, 2018.

“They are devoting all of their time and attention to their new baby.”

“[They’re both] very hands on,” a source tells Us about the parents’ adjustment to life as a four-person family.

The “adorable” baby has been “sleeping overnight,” according to the insider, and is a “really good boy” for Jenner and Scott.

“Only close family and friends know his name and have met him,” the source says, adding that the California native “will reveal his name when she’s ready.”

Caitlyn Jenner, the Life of Kylie alum’s father, confirmed on Wednesday, February 9, that her newest grandchild had already been introduced to her.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, the author of Secrets of My Life, 72, said, “I have [met him].”

“The family is expanding! Kylie gave birth to her first child just a few days ago.

I’m required to be extremely quiet.

When I talk about the family, I have to be very sensitive and careful, but they’re wonderful.”

Fans speculated on the child’s name shortly after the couple’s second child was born.

Kylie’s fans have decided that the baby’s name will be Angel.

“Kylie’s baby’s name is Angel, I’m calling it now.”

Others noted that February 2, 2022 is an “angel number,” which refers to a recurring sequence of the.

