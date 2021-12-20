Stormi Jenner, Kylie Jenner’s daughter, and other celebrities’ children rock princess gowns: photos

Stormi Jenner, Kylie Jenner’s daughter, and other celebrities’ children adore wearing Disney gowns.

Luna, Chrissy Teigen’s and John Legend’s daughter, has made a princess dress her signature look.

From Princess Elsa to Princess Belle, the little girl wears them all the time on her parents’ Instagram Stories.

The Bring the Funny judge revealed her on-brand birthday plans to Us Weekly exclusively in March 2019.

“She’s all about princesses right now,” the author of Cravings said at the time.

“She’s a big Disney fan.”

That’s something I think we’ll do, but she won’t know until we arrive.

I think we’ll keep it small and personal, and fulfill her Disney fantasies.

But it won’t be that day.”

Luna wore a Princess Aurora gown while visiting Disneyland with her parents, who also have a son named Miles, the following month.

“Luna celebrated her birthday at Disneyland,” the Voice coach wrote on Instagram at the time.

“(Her birthday is today, as far as she knows.)

Please don’t tell her it’s Sunday.

On Sunday, Daddy must work.

(I appreciate it.)

Jenner, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Travis Scott’s daughter, wore a tiara and dressed up as a princess while at a pumpkin painting party with her cousins in October 2020.

Khloé Kardashian captioned an Instagram slideshow at the time, “Collecting memories with, my favorite people.”

That wasn’t the only costume the little one wore that month.

Jenner revealed in a YouTube video that Stormi wanted to dress up as a purple Minion with her parents for Halloween, and she did so.

From Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter, Dream, to Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert’s daughter, Emerson, keep scrolling to see more celebrity kids dressed up as princesses.

