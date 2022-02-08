Stormi Jenner, Kylie Jenner’s firstborn, is ‘obsessed with and protective of’ her baby brother, according to the star.

Stormi Jenner, Kylie Jenner’s firstborn, is ‘obsessed and protective’ of her baby brother, according to Kylie Jenner.

The reality star gave birth to her second child, a boy, on Sunday, and the four-year-old is “absolutely obsessed” with his mother.

On Sunday, four days after she gave birth, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott announced the birth of their baby boy.

“2222,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of herself holding the baby’s hand on Instagram, which has 19 million likes.

While many family members have expressed their support, including Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kris Jenner, Stormi Webster is taking her role as big sister seriously.

“She’s completely enamored with him and is fiercely protective of him,” a source told LIFE and STYLE.

“You should’ve seen Stormi’s face light up when she saw him for the first time,” they continued.

“Travis took a ton of adorable photographs of Stormi kissing and holding her brother for the first time,” they said. “Travis is getting them framed and will hang them in the nursery.”

According to the insider, Kylie and Travis are “so blessed to have a son and daughter” and are “overjoyed” about Kylie’s “greatest achievement.”

Kylie hasn’t revealed any other details about her baby, including the name of the baby boy, which has yet to be revealed.

Kris, on the other hand, is thought to have dropped a major hint in the comments.

“Angel Pie,” she commented on her daughter’s post.

Several other comments, including one from Kylie’s BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou, used the term “angel baby” to refer to the name.

By commenting on the photo with an angel and a blue heart, Sister Kim added fuel to the fire.

“It appears that the baby’s name is Angel due to some comments made by close friends and Kylie Jenner’s own family,” one fan wrote, implying that Kris had leaked the baby’s name.

Someone else commented, “It smells like Kylie Jenner’s baby’s name is Angel.”

“I have no proof, and I have no doubts.”

Another fan remarked, “Kylie Jenner giving birth to her second child on an angel number day (2222) is the most Kylie Jenner thing ever.”

After Kylie and many of her family members went silent on social media for days, fans speculated that she was pregnant.

