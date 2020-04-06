Stormi Webster Has the Cutest Nickname for Mom Kylie Jenner

Stormi Webster has a sweet nickname for mom Kylie Jenner.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the precious pet name in an Instagram Stories video on Sunday.

“New name…mommy goose,” the 22-year-old makeup mogul wrote on the social network as her 2-year-old tot said it over and over again.

Kylie then proceeded to call her little one “baby goose.” However, this isn’t the only nickname she has for her firstborn. During a 2018 interview with GQ, Kylie and Stormi’s father, Travis Scott, revealed they also call her “StormStorm,” “Burrito” and “Peanut.”

Like many people, Kylie and Stormi have been social distancing amid the global coronavirus pandemic. So, how has the proud parent kept her little one entertained?

“I have bought her every single outdoor Troll you could imagine. She has bouncy houses out there, water toys. She has been in the pool every day,” Kylie said during a recent Instagram Live video. “I got a Slip N Slide, but it’s not here yet though. I got everything. She has been outside every day just living her best life.”

Stormi has also been enjoying some sweet father-daughter moments.

Two weeks ago, Travis posted a video of himself shooting some hoops with his child.

“Kylie and Travis have been coparenting Stormi while quarantining at Kylie’s house,” a source told E! News in late March. “Travis hasn’t been staying every night but has been popping in very often to see Stormi and Kylie. Travis and Kylie are on really great terms right now and have a great system in place with Stormi. Kylie is happy that Travis loves to be very involved with her life and the day-to-day activities. Kylie and Travis basically act like they are back together but don’t want to put a label on it. Neither of them are dating and are enjoying each other’s company while parenting Stormi.”

As for Kylie, she’s been busy cooking, doing puzzles, watching Westworld, practicing self-care and reminding her followers to keep social distancing. She also recently donated $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts.