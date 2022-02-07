Stormi Webster’s birthday is on ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s first child, was born in 2018.

Kylie gave birth to their second child on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

On February 1, 2018, Stormi Webster was born.

Stormi, Kylie and Travis’s daughter, assisted in the birth of her first sibling the day after her fourth birthday.

Stormi appears to be holding the hand of their newborn in a photo posted to Kylie’s Instagram late Sunday night.

” 2222,” Kylie captioned the black-and-white photo.

Kylie and Travis shared a photo of the family together on Stormi’s birthday, February 1, 2022.

“Daddy got us matching rings,” Kylie captioned a photo of herself and Stormi holding diamond rings in November 2021.

Kylie kept both pregnancies a secret for a long time after she found out.

After Kylie went virtually off the grid for nine months, only sharing old photos on Instagram and avoiding the spotlight for the better half of the year, fans were shocked to learn that she and Travis had welcomed Stormi in 2018.

At the time, the on-again, off-again couple posted a lengthy video to YouTube chronicling Kylie’s first pregnancy and childbirth experience.

Kylie announced the birth of their second child on September 7, 2021, when she was five months pregnant.

Kylie revealed her positive pregnancy test to her family and Travis in a short video on Instagram.

Kylie was also seen getting an ultrasound with Stormi at the doctor’s office in the video.

While the celebrity couple has not revealed the name of their second child, fans have speculated that it could be Angel.

“Angel Pie,” wrote Kris Jenner on the post.

“Angel baby,” Kylie’s best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou added.

“Can’t wait to meet the little angel,” one of Kylie’s well-known make-up artists, Ariel, wrote.

Because Kylie has actively promoted a Valentine’s Day line for her cosmetic company, fans have speculated that the baby’s name will be Valentine.

