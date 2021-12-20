Straight From the ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers: The Truth About Carrie Bradshaw’s Controversial Maxi Dress

The ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Reveal the Truth About Carrie Bradshaw’s Controversial Maxi Dress

Die-hard fans have been obsessing over the fashion, from Fendi baguette bags to Manolo Blahnik pumps, since the first photos of Sarah Jessica Parker filming scenes for the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That, started circulating.

However, when Carrie Bradshaw was photographed wearing a maxi dress that was mistakenly identified as Forever 21, social media erupted, with fans dismayed that the well-dressed city girl from the original series had begun wearing fast fashion in her 50s.

The reaction surprised Molly Rodgers and Danny Santiago, the costume designers for And Just Like That, just as the objections were inaccurate.

“It was a five-year-old dress with no label.”

“I was just thinking, ‘This is a really cute piece,’ and I decided to buy it,” Santiago told Us Weekly exclusively.

“I think it was around $5 or $6.”

Since then, I’ve kept it in my archives.”

When it came time to start planning Carrie’s wardrobe, Santiago dug up the printed maxi from his archive, which is most likely from an indie label called Raga.

“It’s perfect for spring, it’s light, and it has a lovely print.”

He explained, “We had placed it in Sarah Jessica’s wardrobe of possible things to choose from, we tried it on, and put it together.”

“But, once again, we didn’t know where it came from.”

When the paparazzi snapped the outfit, however, all bets were off — it quickly devolved into a full-fledged saga.

“People began to say, ‘I recognize that piece.'”

I’m familiar with the source of that particular piece.

That’s where this came from.

It wasn’t a conscious decision to include it; it was simply a piece that we thought fit the scene,” Santiago explained.

Carrie’s wardrobe was causing quite a stir.

“I felt wrongly accused because it was the first major headline that came out of what we were doing,” Rodgers told Stylish.

“I was enraged.

It was the first thing that came to mind, and it was not a good one.”

Who’s to say Carrie isn’t willing to shop on a budget, even if the dress isn’t Forever 21?

