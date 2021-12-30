Strange New Year’s Eve customs that will ensure a prosperous 2022 include wearing a specific color of underwear.

Strange New Year’s Eve customs that will ensure a prosperous 2022: how wearing a specific color of underwear brings good luck

AS WE GET CLOSE TO RINGING IN THE NEW YEAR, MANY PEOPLE MAKE RESOLUTIONS TO LIVE A HEALTHIER LIFESTYLE.

Not only that, but many people follow various traditions in the hopes of having a lucky year – for example, some people wear a specific color of underwear while others throw plates at their friends’ doors.

Here are some of the most interesting traditions from around the world that you should try:

To ring in the new year, many people in many countries, particularly in Latin America, will wear brand new underwear in a specific color.

Wearing yellow is thought to bring good fortune.

Wearing red brings love, while wearing white brings inner peace.

They believe that at the stroke of midnight, you should eat 12 grapes in Spain and other Hispanic countries.

“Eating a grape at each of midnight’s 12 clock chimes guarantees you a lucky year — if and only if you ruminate on their significance at the same time,” according to Atlas Obscura.

If you don’t finish your grapes by the time the clock strikes twelve, you’ll have bad luck in the new year.”

Similarly, many cultures believe that eating something round on New Year’s brings prosperity.

During the midnight dinner, the food typically takes center stage at the table.

New Year’s Eve parties are typically attended by people who dress in black because it is more elegant.

However, you should avoid wearing black and instead opt for polka dots or white.

Polka dots, like round fruit, symbolize prosperity, while white symbolizes good fortune and peace.

The majority of people in the United States tune in to see the Times Square ball drop at midnight.

People will travel from all over the world to witness the historic event firsthand.

This is a countdown to the new year in visual form.

You won’t have to watch the ball drop because other states will be dropping cheese, mushrooms, or gumbo pots!

At midnight, people enjoy destroying things.

Setting fire to a dummy that resembles someone who has caused you pain is a cleansing ritual in Latin America, but smashing plates is good luck in Denmark.

Breaking plates in front of your loved ones’ doorsteps is a tradition.

The more shards in front of your house the next day, the luckier you are and the more popular you are.

When the clock strikes 12 a.m., what is the first thing most people do?

They quickly smooch their partner or whoever, aside from yelling Happy New Year…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.