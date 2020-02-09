Stranger Than Fiction: The Craziest True Crime TV Moments

“There it is. You’re caught!”

It’s been five years since HBO debuted The Jinx, a six-part documentary series from director Andrew Jarecki that introduced much of the world to New York City real estate heir and suspected murderer Robert Durst, on February 8, 2015. Not only would the success of the series essentially kickstart our current obsession with true crime TV, aided by the arrival of the Serial podcast the October prior, but by the time it was over, it would deliver one of the most jaw-dropping moments that the genre’s ever seen, both before and since.

We’re talking, of course, about the moment Durst, who’s suspected of murdering first wife Kathleen McCormack Durst, who disappeared in New York in 1982, longtime friend Susan Berman, who was killed in California in 2000, and neighbor Morris Black, who was killed in Texas in 2001, entered a bathroom after uncontrollably burping during an especially tense bit of interrogation with Jarecki and seemed to incriminate himself on a still-hot mic.

“What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”

The night before the finale was to air, Durst was arrested in New Orleans by the FBI on a first-degree murder warrant signed by a Los Angeles judge in relation to Berman’s murder. In a strange bit of symmetry, his trial is scheduled to begin nearly five years to the day after the show began airing, on February 10.

(It should be noted that, during an April 2019 court date, a transcript from the series revealed that Durst’s bombshell final remarks had been edited and presented out of order, though Jarecki and his co-writers argued the edits were “entirely representative of what Durst said.”)

In honor of The Jinx kicking off a craze that shows no signs of slowing down, let’s take a look at all of the crazy moments that the genre has delivered in the last five years.