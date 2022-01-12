Stranger Things fans believe they’ve figured out the release date for season 4 after dialing a secret number revealed in teaser images.

Stranger Things fans believe they’ve figured out the release date for Season 4 after dialing a secret number from teaser images.

After spotting a major clue in a recent trailer, savvy Stranger Things fans may have deduced the release date for the fourth season.

Netflix released a teaser for the upcoming season in November, which featured Eleven starting a new school and helicopters exploding in the sky.

A pizza van was also seen speeding across Hawkins, with a phone number that reads “805-45-PIZZA” on closer inspection.

Those who called the number when the trailer was released two months ago claimed they got a recorded message saying, “The phone number you just dialed is now active.”

When calling the unique number, however, fans have reported being directed to “birthday music.”

While the fan who posted the reveal on Reddit speculated that the tune could be a clue pointing to a previous episode, others speculated that it could be the fourth season’s release date.

“The number could be related to the show’s anniversary,” one user speculated on the forum.

Someone else, on the other hand, disagreed, confidently stating, “So, season four will be released on July 15.”

“And July 15 is a Friday,” a third Redditor added.

Interestingly, Netflix’s major shows have traditionally premiered on Fridays, with You and Money Heist following suit.

Despite numerous teasers, little is known about the events of the fourth season of Stranger Things.

Netflix did, however, release the episode titles, which appear to hint at a dark chapter ahead.

Season 4 of Stranger Things will be released on Netflix this summer.