Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo Undergoing “Big” Surgery No. 4 for Cleidocranial Dysplasia

UPDATE: Gaten Matarazzo said on Instagram on Friday that his surgery was successful.

“Though my expression in this picture may not show it, the surgery was a complete success,” he wrote. “This was such A big one, it may be the last one I need. Hopefully at least. Those who suffer from Cleidocranial Dysplasia usually have Supernumerary teeth, which are extra teeth that grow in the gums. I’ve had several surgeries to extract these teeth from within my gums and help expose the teeth that should have already grown in considering my age.”

“In this surgery, the team of amazing medical professionals extracted 14 supernumerary teeth and exposed six of my adult teeth,” he continued. “I was under for four hours. My recovery for the past few days has been great and I can’t thank the team that did the surgery enough. Thank you all for your kind wishes and prayers. It means a lot. Again, if you’d like to learn more about Cleidocranial Dysplasia, you can go to ccdsmiles.org. Thanks again everyone.”

_____________

Gaten Matarazzo is undergoing surgery.

On Wednesday, the Stranger Things star took to Instagram to share a health update with his followers ahead of his latest surgery for cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD), a birth defect that affects the growth of the bones and teeth that often leaves sufferers without them. While the 17-year-old didn’t reveal the nature of the procedure, he did share that it would mark his 4th surgery and called it “a big one.”

Sharing a selfie from his hospital bed and giving the camera a nervous thumbs up, Gaten wrote, “Surgery number 4! This is a big one! To learn more about Cleidocranial Dysplasia and how you can help those with the condition you can go to ccdsmiles.org.”

His followers quickly left the young star tons of “get well soon” messages in the comment section of his post. Among them was Millie Bobby Brown, who wrote, “Good luck love!!! sending my love gate.” Carla Buono, who plays Karen Wheeler on the Netflix drama, also commented, “Sending you supernova good vibes. Love you.” Fellow Stranger Things co-star Matty Cardarpole also chimed in: “You’re super brave and strong man. Good vibes to you.”

Back in March 2019, the talented teen shared a similar selfie to announce that he’d be undergoing surgery no. 3. And in 2017, he took to Instagram before getting oral surgery. He wrote, “Yo dudes! A little pre-op pic before my oral surgery today. One step closer to having my own real teeth eventually. @ccd_smiles.”

In the past, Gaten has spoken candidly about his experience with CDD and even insisted that his Stranger Things character Dustin also have the disorder as well.

“It affects your facial growth, your skull growth; it affects your teeth, so that’s why I don’t have any,” he said back in 2016 during a visit to The Jonathan Ross Show. “I feel like putting it into the show is really raising awareness for it.”

He added, “I just want to raise awareness for it and let people know that it’s not something they should be afraid of showing.”

We’re wishing Gaten a speedy recovery!

(Originally published on Wednesday, January 29, at 11:16 a.m. PT)