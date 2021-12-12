‘Stranger Things’: George Harrison’s Son Composed a Song About the Upside Down

Stranger Things’ The Upside Down is one of the show’s most well-known elements.

Dhani Harrison, George Harrison’s son, revealed in an interview that he wrote a song about Stranger Things.

Before seeing the show, he wrote the song.

Elements of Dhani’s solo album, he believed, began to manifest in the real world.

In Parallel, Dhani’s debut solo album, was released in 2017, according to Rolling Stone.

Dhani turned off his phone and spent his time meditating and watching science fiction shows while working on the album.

Dhani revealed he was a “huge nerd” for the science fiction show Stranger Things during an interview with StarWars.com.

He even revealed that one of the songs from In Parallel had a strange Stranger Things connection.

Before the premiere of Stranger Things, Dhani said he wrote a song that included the phrase “upside down.”

He recalled, “I had another song about parallel dimensions and the physical continuum of Earth and all this kind of interesting stuff.”

“I’d written a song called ‘Admiral of Upside Down,’ and then Stranger Things came out, and I’d never seen it before! [Laughs] I was like, ‘I’m tuning into some stuff here.’

‘This is odd.’

Dhani explained in the aforementioned Rolling Stone interview that “Admiral of Upside Down” was inspired by a time when he was alone.

He recalled, “‘Admiral of Upside Down’ is about an experience I had where no one was around, like 28 Days Later or something.”

“Like, ‘What’s up?'” says the narrator.

“I was thinking something along the lines of Time Bandits,” he explained, “where everything is upside down and they all fall into the sky, and everything turns over, goes inverted, upside down, and they’re all wearing black suits, and then they fall out of the sky in white suits and they’re in the Titanic.”

“We live in a bizarro world.”

In the United States, In Parallel had a small impact.

It reached a peak of No. 1 in the United States.

Billboard’s Heatseekers Album chart has it at number nine.

For a week, it was at the top of the charts.

It also made it to No.

Billboard’s Top Current Album Sales chart places it at number 98,…

