Stranger Things’ Star Joe Keery Sparks Concern From Fans Over Apparent Twitter Hack

Joe Keery appears to be the victim of a Twitter hack.

On Monday, fans of the Stranger Things star grew concerned when they noticed an influx of tweets from Keery’s account, which is rarely used by the actor. According to Metro UK, the tweets featured racist and problematic messages ranging from accusations that he was “molested” on the set of the hit Netflix drama to hurling insults at other Twitter users.

The hacker also roped in Keery’s Stranger Things co-stars Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin, taking aim at the young actors with a series of insensitive tweets.

As the hack unfolded in the middle of the night, fans voiced their concern via Twitter, causing the phrase “joe keery hacked’ to trend on Twitter. “someone hacked joe keery and is posting the most horrible things,” one fan warned. “i hope they are working on this now and that he’s okay. this is a bad hack guys.”

Acknowledging the time of the attack, another fan chimed in, writing, “Me knowing joe keery is damn well having a peaceful ass sleep rn while everyone he knows is spam texting and calling his phone tryna inform him that his mf twitter got hacked.”

In addition to raising awareness of the attack, several fans urged others to report the account’s unusual activity as a means to stop the hacker. “Go report @joe_keery He is being hacked….. I repeat Steve’s account is hack,” another fan tweeted.

Keery has yet to address the incident but has since deleted the tweets made by the hacker. The British publication speculated that the hack was performed by the Chuckling Squad, which is an infamous hacking group that has carried out several high-profile hacks in the past.

The last post made by the 27-year-old actor was a retweet of Stranger Things director Shawn Levy‘s behind-the-scene video from the cast’s first day back on set and reuniting with one another. Just weeks before, the upcoming season’s teaser trailer was released, delighting fans as it confirmed an important theory surrounding David Harbour‘s character Jim Hopper.