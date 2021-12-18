Strictly Come Dancing 2021 LIVE – Rhys Stephenson is voted off the show for the 11th time just days before the final, leaving fans DEVASTATED.

Rhys Stephenson of Strictly Come Dancing has been eliminated from the semi-finals of the show.

After competing against John and Johannes in the semi-final dance-off, the CBBC presenter and Nancy Xu have won.

Even though Craig Revel-Horwood called it “the most amazing semi-final dance-off ever,” all four judges voted to save the first all-male couple and send them to the grand finale next Saturday.

John and Johannes will now join Rose and Giovanni, AJ and Kai, and the rest of the cast in what promises to be a magical finale to a magical series of the hit BBC dance show.

The couple has been sent through by Anton.

That means Rhys and Nancy will no longer be on the show tonight.

What a tense semi-final dance-off!

Motsi has made the decision to put the all-male duo through their paces.

But she claims it’s the most difficult decision she’s ever had to make.

Mr. Nasty claims that he does not want to make a choice.

He wants to put them both through one of the most amazing dance-offs he’s ever seen.

John and Johannes, on the other hand, are working on their clinical technique.

They’re getting a standing ovation, to put it mildly.

It’s finally time for the truth to be told.

The all-male duo is back to their sensational jive.

It’s a high-octane dance, and the couple is having the time of their lives.

Take a look at the foot flicks’ timing!

Another chance to see their incredible Samba.

What a pair of hips!

Nancy has elicited a unique response from Rhys.

AJ is on the verge of crying as he learns that he has advanced to the final.

She claims she has never had a better partner than Kai.

The host claims that the professional dancer sparked something in her that she “didn’t know was there.”

Rhys and Nancy will compete in the dance-off.

Aj and Kai triumphed over them.

John and Johannes will soon confront the couple.

To take the sting out of the results show, a montage of the judges’ best moments.

Criag Revel-Horwood, who wears colorful glasses and holds emojis, is impossible to resist.

When Anton sees Rose dance, he says it makes him emotional.

It’s easy to get caught up in the Tango, but Anton notices that Rose has a lovely calm about her.

Only a few people, according to the judge, can catch peace in that dance, and “it’s just a joy to watch them.”

It was as if they were destined for each other.

“It’s not the technique I enjoy; it’s the emotion.”

The semi-final, according to Shirley, was “magical.”

The entire series has been “off the charts,” according to the show’s creator…

