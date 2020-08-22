Strictly’s Katya Jones gives the seal of approval to ex Neil’s new dancer girlfriend Luisa by liking photo on Instagram

STRICTLY’S Katya Jones has given her ex Neil’s new romance with a stunning Colombian dancer her seal of approval.

Loved-up Neil, 38, went public with his relationship with Luisa Eusse, 23, on Tuesday, posting a picture of him kissing and cuddling her on Instagram.

His estranged wife Katya, 39, wasted no time liking the steamy snap, showing that she’s happy he has moved on.

The pair’s six-year marriage ended a year ago following Katya’s late night snog with comedian Seann Walsh on a boozy night out.

Sparks flew while they were partnered together on the BBC show and fans were left stunned when they were pictured kissing outside a London pub.

Neil and Katya fought to save their relationship for 10 months before calling it quits in August but have remained friends since.

It was while visiting South America eight months ago that Neil met Katya, and the pair immediately hit it off.

But it took months for the pair to become an item with the coronavirus pandemic keeping them apart.

They have been staying together at Neil’s London flat for a month, and a source told us: “They’re taking it slowly but both are serious about this relationship and it’s clear Neil is head-over-heels.”

Yesterday, The Sun revealed Luisa had been in a relationship with DJ Hannah Wants, 34, just three weeks ago – and the pair had even planned to wed.

The DJ was left stunned and blindsided by Luisa’s decision to start dating Neil.

A pal said: “Hannah paid for Luisa to come over and stay with her. They were very loved up and planned to get married.

“Hannah has been left completely heartbroken by all of this. They were in London sightseeing just last month.

“They went to stay with Hannah’s parents — they were a proper couple.”

Since becoming an official couple Neil and Luisa have shared a series of pics and videos together.

And yesterday they were even snapped walking Neil’s dog Crumble, whom he shared with Katya.