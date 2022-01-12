Stripping Down the Antihero for HBO Max (Exclusive): John Cena and James Gunn on ‘Peacemaker’

‘Peacemaker’: Stripping Down the Antihero for HBO Max (Exclusive) with John Cena and James Gunn

The Peacemaker (John Cena), who first appeared in The Suicide Squad, is now the star of his own self-titled HBO Max series.

The spinoff, which was created and directed by James Gunn, expands the world of the fan-favorite antihero and egotistical jerk, who has found himself on the wrong side of the law despite his belief in keeping the peace at all costs.

Cena and Gunn discuss why they wanted to reunite for this project, what they’re able to do here that they couldn’t do in the film, and getting the former wrestler to strip down to his underwear for an unforgettable fight scene with ET’s Nischelle Turner.

“First and foremost, John Cena and I got along swimmingly,” Gunn explains.

“I enjoy working with him, and I believe there is a lot of John Cena that has yet to be seen by the general public.”

He’s a great comedic actor as well as a great dramatic actor.”

“So, I thought Peacemaker was a wonderful opportunity to really show the breadth of John Cena’s talent,” the director continues.

And by collaborating with Gunn, Cena knows that he’ll not only get a good story to work on, but that the experience will also “make me a better professional,” as the actor puts it.

“On the set of The Suicide Squad, we did so much that never saw the light of day,” Cena says, adding that he and Gunn bonded over life experiences.

So when the director said, “I’d like to get the band back together…,” I said, “OK, let’s do it.”

Peacemaker is once again hired by ARGUS as a hired assassin, and re-teams with former handlers Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and Economos (Steve Agee), who are led by Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji) and joined by newcomer Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) in the eight-episode series, which picks up where the 2021 film left off.

And the chaos begins as soon as this dysfunctional team comes together.

Peacemaker, for example, gets himself into trouble in the premiere when he takes a woman home.

While things appear to be going well at first, their night comes to a halt when they are confronted with an.

