Struggling Man Bob Fosko went for fireworks

In the theater he stood for two seasons with Frans van Deursen on stage with a The official tribute to the Blues Brothers and he played The Jantjes and My Fair Lady. He was also often to be found at the summer theater festival De Parade, where he performed with Corrie van Binsbergen in Corrie and the big Brokken and Even more craziness with Pierre van Duijl and Maarten van Roozendaal. That program was awarded in 2006 with De Mus, the prize for the best performance during De Parade.

“The Fosko”

Fosko organized Hard Rock Karaoke nights every month in Amsterdam and recorded the CD with a number of Dutch pop musicians in just five days Killed in Overschot on. With 14 songs in a genre of music that could not be placed, it was soon called “the Fosko”.

The stage name Fosko was inspired by the pseudonyms that Wim T. Schippers came up with for the actors in his television programs. They had names that referred to chocolate brands, such as Bensdorp and Van Houten. Fosko referred to the chocolate drink Fosco, from before the Second World War.

Everything sticks

De Raggende Manne came together again in 2013 to tour in the original composition. New material also came. It is not what you think, it is much worse was released in 2014 and in 2019 Everything sticks. There was also a tour attached to it, which Fosko had been really looking forward to. But a few months before the onset, he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

Still, Fosko wanted to continue the tour. “The new record has gone crazy and I still have a lot of energy,” he said. The doctors of the singer made sure that his chemos did not fall just before a performance, so that he could combine his treatment with the tour. A few guest singers were also flown in to assist him during the performances.