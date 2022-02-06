Stuart is a character on The Pioneer Woman.

On the Pioneer Woman, who is Stuart?

THE PIONEER WOMAN has featured Ree Drumond, a woman who has made a name for herself in the business world and in her personal life.

Stuart Smith, however, a relative of Ree Drumond, is a mystery.

Stuart Smith is Ree Drummond’s nephew.

“Usually I go a step further and call him Tooie Booie,” she wrote on Instagram, expressing her affection for her nephew.

I informed him that I would no longer refer to him as Tooie Booie but rather as Stuart.

It was only about nine minutes long.

“I’m a big fan of this kid.”

“My nephew Stu has been visiting this week to help his Uncle Ladd on the ranch,” she wrote on Facebook.

Stu’s college sleep schedule (stay up late, sleep past eight) has been turned upside down…but he’s been smiling the whole time, and when Ladd offered him the day off today, he chose to work instead.”

Stuart Smith is a beloved family member, according to posts made by members of The Pioneer Woman.

Ree Drummond, a popular food and lifestyle blogger, author, and TV personality, was born on January 6, 1969, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

In May 2006, Anne Marie Smith, a.k.a. Ree Drummond, started her blog, The Pioneer Woman.

Thankfully, she now has a Food Network show called The Pioneer Woman, which has been airing since 2011.

Ree and her husband, Ladd, live on a working ranch in Oklahoma.

In September of 1996, the couple married, and they have five children together.

Ree currently has 15 books published under her belt.

Ree Drummond is estimated to be worth around (dollar)50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Her show, media appearances, and books have been her primary sources of income.

The Pioneer Woman brand also sells a variety of home goods and kitchenware gadgets, which can be purchased online or at stores such as Walmart and Amazon.

