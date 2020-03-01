Student, 18, who lives with TWELVE people outs her messy flatmates

A student has outed her messy flatmates for the state they left their shared kitchen in a viral tweet – prompting hilarious videos of other uni digs.

Rebecca Shaikh, 18, who is a first year chemical engineering student at the University of Bath and is living with 12 people, tweeted a snap of a smashed Loyd Grossman Tomato and Roasted garlic sauce jar smashed in the sink.

She also posted others of the sauce plus herbs and spices all over the kitchen worktop, alongside the caption: ‘Just another day in shared uni kitchen life.

The undergraduate’s post has now attracted more than 15,000 likes and over 1,200 retweets.

Rebecca then shared a video of leftover food stuck in the sink and added: ‘If you were a fan of my first post see this lol. Blocked uni sink tingssss.’

She went on to explain how one of her flatmates had invited some pals over for some pre-night out drinks and the jaw of sauce was thrown in the sink. Others trashed their pad and emptied out the kitchen cupboards.

‘She had her friends over for pre drinks in our kitchen without telling us first. In the house groupchat she texted us saying: ‘I’m having people over for pres, I didn’t ask because I don’t care.”

Rebecca added: ‘But the people she had over for pres thrashed the place, going into our cupboards.

‘And taking the lids off of food jars and seasoning and turning them over so we couldn’t get them off the counters without it spilling.

‘You can’t see it in the photo but half the seasoning from my cupboard is gone. I don’t know what happened to it but someone from the pres must have done something to it.

‘She threw two jars of the pasta sauce across the room causing it to shatter when we tried to confront her about how the people she had over for pres had completely ruined the kitchen. It was a drunken rage kind of thing.’

‘Personally, I think if you’re going to have people over for pres you’re responsible for their action.

‘The incident only happened on Saturday so it’s not been long since then, but this is a very recurrent theme.

‘A small percentage of our uni flatmates just don’t have any regard for the shared facilities in our house.’

The undergraduate’s post prompted responses from other students, who are putting up with the same amount of mess.

Connor Davies, from Manchester, shared a video of a bathroom with what appears to be poo on the floor, a dirty sink and rubbished festooned over the floor.

He commented: ‘Trust me I feel your pain.’

Meanwhile, Nicole Chandler posted a video with the message ‘Bristol baby.’ It shows her shared kitchen with mountains of rubbish on the floor and covering the worktops.

A woman can be heard saying: ‘What the f**k’ as they walk in.

Tula Claxton-Miller responds: ‘Not like this tho…’

Her clip shows food all over the floor in her student kitchen and the table completely covered in rubbish including a dumped microwave.

‘It was after a night out and some of the boys we lived with piled everything onto an already full table,’ she explained.

And some members of Twitter took to the comments section to express how they sympathised with Rebecca.

One – called Tracey – said: ‘How much ppl (sic) do you share with? Thank God I only share with 2 ppl so can’t relate.’

Rebecca replied: ‘Twelve people, but the mess is usually caused by the same 1-3 people each time.’

Another penned: ‘I mean looks like there’s been a food fight,’ to which Rebecca said: ‘Can confirm it was not a food fight just animals.’

Bruva Numsie quipped: ‘Living in shared Uni accommodation is an extreme sport.’