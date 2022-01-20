The stunning British actress has been dubbed ‘Hollywood’s next big thing,’ and you’ll never guess who her famous father is.

The daughter of Songs of Praise star Aled Jones has been dubbed the “next big thing” in Hollywood by fashion magazine Vogue.

Emilia Jones, now 19 years old, made her professional stage debut alongside Amanda Holden in the musical Shrek at the age of eight.

The teen won breakthrough performer at the Gotham Awards a decade later for her role in the indie hit CODA, which has been nominated for Best Film at the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards.

Emilia has been dubbed “2022’s Breakout Star to Watch” by Vogue, owing to her widespread success.

During an appearance on ITV’s This Morning last month, the Welsh singer – who rose to fame with his festive cover of Walking In The Air – discussed his famous daughter.

During the interview, the father of two made a passing reference to his daughter Emilia, noting that she was working as an actress.

While Aled has presented ITV’s Daybreak with Lorraine Kelly and Kate Garraway since his choir boy days, his daughter may be unknown to his fans.

However, the young actress has already appeared in a number of well-known shows, including Netflix’s smash hit drama Locke and Key.

Emilia portrays Kinsey Locke, the lead character in the show, which follows three siblings as they investigate their parents’ brutal murders on their family’s ancestral estate.

She most recently starred as Ruby, the only hearing member of a deaf family, in the Apple TV film CODA, which is based on the novel La Famille Bélier.

Emilia has also appeared in the films Incident in a Ghostland, Brimstone, and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, among others.

She has also modeled for a number of magazines, including The Hollywood Reporter and Foxes, and has appeared on the covers of a number of them.

She recently sat at a roundtable with a number of well-known actresses, including Kristen Stewart, Jessica Chastain, and Jennifer Hudson from the film Spencer.

While Emilia’s father, Aled, continues to live and work in the United Kingdom, she is frequently photographed in New York and Los Angeles.

Aled is also frequently seen on screen, having found his feet as a TV presenter after his choir days.

In 1985, Aled became famous for his rendition of Walking in the Air, the theme song for Channel 4’s Christmas short film The Snowman.

The single charted at number five in the United Kingdom.

Aled went on to have a successful music career, releasing 16 albums and selling over six million albums by the age of sixteen.

In the year 2000, he began working as a radio host for Classic FM…

