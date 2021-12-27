‘Succession’: Roman Roy’s obscene photo enraged Logan for a variety of reasons, according to creator Jesse Armstrong.

Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) doesn’t censor himself on Succession.

In season 3, he went too far when he sent an obscene picture to his father, Logan (Brian Cox), by accident.

The photo was meant for Gerri (J Smith-Cameron), but Roman sent it to the wrong number, causing a slew of issues.

Logan was a bridge too far for many reasons, according to Jesse Armstrong, creator of the series Succession.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the episode “Chiantishire” of the Succession series.]

Armstrong appeared on the December episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top Five podcast.

17 to talk about the season’s end.

Armstrong’s response to host Dan Feinberg’s question about Roman’s “d*ck pic” was convoluted.

Roman puts a lot of pressure on Logan.

Roman has a sarcastic remark for everything and doesn’t seem to take his work seriously.

He has, however, improved since his hostage situation on a business trip.

Logan had to leave the room to compose himself after Roman sent a “d*ck pic” to his father instead of his secret lover Gerri.

Shiv (Sarah Snook) had to separate Gerri from the fire as well.

Armstrong told Top Five on television, “I bet whatever you’re going to say is kind of right.”

“His name is Logan.

He’s from that era.

It’s his son, and it’s Gerri who’s been doing all this behind his back.

He reminds me of this guy who has a thing for women.

There’s a lot going on, and it all boils down to that picture of his penis that he despises.”

Other Succession fans, Armstrong acknowledged, will have their own theories about what triggered Logan’s rage.

He doesn’t want any of them to be considered invalid.

“I despise having to choose between multiple valid interpretations,” Armstrong explained.

“I know what I think, but I’m not going to say it because I’m more interested in hearing what you have to say.”

I think it’s stupid because it’s fine.

Everyone else can have their own interpretations, but because I’m a key character on the show, I feel like saying, ‘It’s just this,’ would ruin the experience of going to the party and figuring out what’s going on with that strange couple over there.”

Regardless of whether…

