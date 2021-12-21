‘Succession’: Three Questions the HBO Series Must Answer After Season 3

‘Succession’: Three Questions the HBO Show Should Address After Season 3

The Roy siblings’ stakes were raised dramatically at the end of Season 3 of Succession, which is known for its jaw-dropping drama.

Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kiernan Culkin) are in a pickle heading into Season 4 of Succession, following yet another attempted coup against Logan (Brian Cox).

And their current situation raises a slew of questions about upcoming episodes.

[Spoiler alert: this article contains Season 3 of Succession spoilers.]

Jeremy Strong does not consider HBO’s “Succession” to be a comedy: “To Me, the Stakes Are Life and Death.”

Logan Roy considers selling Waystar Royco to GoJo in the Season 3 finale of Succession.

And it appears that, based on his interactions with his children, he intends to carry out Mattson’s (Alexander Skarsgrd) proposed plan.

However, Logan’s future at the company — and on the HBO show — remains unclear.

Mattson promises to evaluate Logan’s current employees and do right by his legacy during their initial conversation about merging Waystar and GoJo.

But, while he offers Roman a high-ranking position at the joint venture, he doesn’t say what he’ll do next.

Logan’s retirement is difficult to imagine, especially after he’s devoted so much time and effort to maintaining his position as Waystar’s leader.

Is he really going to hand the keys over to Mattson, or is there something bigger going on here?

Only time will tell, but after Season 3 of Succession, Logan’s future appears to be wide open.

And there’s always the possibility that he’ll tell Mattson and his kids to f*** off.

“Who in this entire family has ever looked out for you?” pic.twitter.comAMABtaEGQW

Brian Cox, star of ‘Succession,’ regrets declining a role on ‘Game of Thrones,’ saying, ‘I Was Silly, It Was Silly.’

At the end of Season 3, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) surprises Shiv with a major and unexpected betrayal, leaving fans to wonder how much worse their marriage will be as a result of his big move.

Shiv appears to know what Tom did in the final moments of the episode, but she doesn’t tell him.

Instead, her face becomes stony, as if she’s already planning a counterattack.

And it’s probably safe to assume that’s the case after growing up in the Roy family.

So, how will Shiv handle her marriage in the future? It’s possible she’ll figure out a way to turn the tables on her husband once more.

Nonetheless, Tom…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.