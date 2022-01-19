Sue and Noel Radford, who are they and how many children do they have?

What are the names of Sue and Noel Radford’s children, and how many do they have?

The Radfords are Britain’s most powerful family, and NOEL and Sue Radford are at the helm.

They now live in a ten-bedroom house and consume 18 pints of milk per day because they have so many children.

Sue is 46 years old, having been born on March 22, 1975.

She’s a mother, a reality star, and a YouTube blogger.

Sue became pregnant with her first child, Chris, when she was only 14 years old in 1989, and she was determined to keep the baby.

Four years later, she married Noel, and the couple was expecting their second child, Sophie.

They found out they were expecting Chloe just over a year later, and the rest of their lives have been filled with babies.

Sue previously revealed that her busy family consumes 18 pints of milk, three litres of juice, and three boxes of cereal each day.

Their weekly shopping trips cost £250, and they’ve outgrown their 15-seater minivan.

Noel is a 51-year-old baker.

His family does not receive government assistance and makes ends meet by operating a successful bakery.

They bought a ten-bed house for £240,000 in 2004.

The Radfords are parents to 22 children.

Chris, 32, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 13, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one are the couple’s children.

On July 6, 2014, the couple’s 17th child, Alfie, was stillborn.

Chris and Sophie, their two oldest children, are no longer living at home.

Sophie’s three children are their grandchildren.

On April 3, 2020, Sue gave birth to their 22nd child, a girl.

Heidie Rose was their daughter’s name shortly after that.

She’s been pregnant for over 800 weeks and swears this is her final child.