Sue Radford, a mother of 22 children, enjoys a Valentine’s meal with Noel as her daughter Millie, 20, approaches her due date for baby number two.

Sue Radford, a mother of 22 children, enjoys a Valentine’s meal with Noel as her daughter Millie, 20, approaches the due date for her second child.

It’s difficult to keep the spark alive when you have kids, especially when you have 22 like Sue and Noel Radford.

The busy couple from Morecambe, Lancashire, however, demonstrated how they kept the romance alive this Valentine’s Day.

Sue, 46, revealed that Noel, 51, had treated her to a fancy afternoon tea and a trip to the Lake District as her daughter Millie, 20, neared the end of her second pregnancy.

Sue flaunted her “lovely Valentine’s treat from hubby” on Instagram.

She posted a photo of their lavish spread, which included cakes and scones but lacked “sandwiches.”

“An early Valentine’s treat, and a very rare selfie of us both,” Sue wrote.

She also talked about how they spent the special occasion in the Lake District.

Meanwhile, Millie shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram with the caption, “HAPPY DUE DATE little man.”

“As early as 11•02•2022, Ophelia is obsessed with her younger brother.”

Millie gave birth to her daughter Ophelia in September 2020 and only recently revealed that she was expecting again.

Chloe Radford, who is also expecting, congratulated her younger sister, saying, “We cannot wait to meet him.”

“O is going to be a fantastic big sister.”

Millie previously answered a fan’s question on whether she wanted more children in an Instagram Qandamp;A.

“Do you want more kids in the future?” they asked.

“Certainly,” Millie said.

But not for a very, very long time.”

Millie’s desire for a large family stems from her upbringing as one of 22 children.

Sue and Noel have five children: Chris, 32, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 13, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one.

Unfortunately, on July 6, 2014, the couple’s 17th child, Alfie, was still born.

The family is well-known for not relying on government assistance and instead making a living from their pie shop.

The Radfords, who live in a ten-bed former care home, are well-known for flaunting their millionaire lifestyle on social media.

An outdoor cinema, a TV bed, and a £30,000 Range Rover car are among the amenities.

The family recently opened their doors for the Channel 5 show 22 Kids and Counting, which documented their lives in one place.

Sue revealed on the show that she has been pregnant for 16-and-a-half years and that they have spent £1 million raising their large brood.

