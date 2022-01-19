Sue Radford, a mother of 22 children, is distraught as her children throw wet toilet paper at the wall, destroying the new bathroom.

Having a spotless home when you have kids is a constant struggle, and Sue Radford, a mother of 22 children, must have her work cut out for her.

Sue, 46, from Morecambe, Lancashire, expressed her dissatisfaction after her children threw wet toilet paper against the bathroom wall.

Sue demonstrated how she relaxes by taking a relaxing bath – and even used a bath bomb for the occasion.

When she saw the wall, however, her spa-like experience was ruined.

“(hashtag)kids,” she said.

I just noticed that that’s wet toilet paper thrown against the wall, so that’s fine.”

Sue and Noel, 51, who are the parents of Britain’s largest family, only recently redecorated their bathroom.

In June, the busy mum revealed that she had been looking at new bathroom designs from Utopia, where baths can cost over £1,000 and washbasin units can cost over £1,400.

Exposed timber beams, modern lighting around the mirror, and luxury brown cabinets that match the toilet and bath complete the renovated bathroom.

The double sink, glossy tiles, and massive bath look like they belong in a five-star hotel.

“Our new bathroom is finally finished,” Sue said at the time.

It’s perfect for me.

We just need a new light and all the accessories for it, which I’m not very good at picking out,” she explained.

“However, I’m thinking a plant in the back and center of the room.”

Please share any accessory ideas you have.”

Sue and Noel have five children: Chris, 32, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 13, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one.

Unfortunately, on July 6, 2014, the couple’s 17th child, Alfie, was still born.

The family is well-known for not relying on government assistance and instead relies on their pie shop for support.

The Radfords, who live in a 10-bed former care home, are well-known for flaunting their millionaire lifestyle on social media.

An outdoor cinema, a TV bed, and a £30,000 Range Rover car are all part of the package.

The family is currently filming 22 Kids and Counting for Channel 5, which documents their lives in one house.

Sue revealed on the show that she has been pregnant for 16-and-a-half years and that they have spent £1 million raising their large brood.

Sue Radford, a mother of 22, has previously told us about her millionaire lifestyle, which includes a £30,000 Range Rover, an outdoor cinema, and a hot tub.

Sue and Noel Radford welcomed a new grandson into the Radford family earlier this year…

