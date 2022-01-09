Sue Radford, a mother of 22 children, leaves her children at home and goes on a £125 champagne-fueled date night.

Sue Radford, a mother of 22 children, leaves the kids at home and goes out on a £125 champagne-fueled date night.

Sue and Noel Radford, the parents of Britain’s largest family, have spent a rare night away from their children on a champagne-fuelled date.

On the family Instagram account, the Morecambe couple, who have 22 children, shared photos from their romantic night out.

“Off out on date night it’s been so long,” Sue wrote alongside a photo of her evening ensemble, which included a Gucci bag and trainers.

The couple dined at Lancaster’s Quite Simply French restaurant, where they drank a bottle of house champagne before diving into a three-course meal.

Sue had smoked ham and potato soup with toasted cheese crostini for an appetizer, then chargrilled beef fillet with dauphinoise potatoes for her main course.

Meanwhile, Noel savored a venison haunch steak with parmentier root vegetables and a red wine jus served on a bed of parmentier root vegetables.

Sue tucked a scoop of gourmet ice cream and a chocolate shard away with just enough room for dessert.

The meal would have cost the couple £124.50 without service, excluding Noel’s starter and dessert, but the couple hinted that the meal was a gift.

Sue, now 45, was 14 when she became pregnant with her first child, Chris, in 1989, and the couple married in 1992.

Sue admits she’s been pregnant for around 16-and-a-half years, and the couple went on to have another 21 children.

Despite having a large family and running a successful pie business, the couple still finds time for each other.

Every now and then, the overworked parents manage to get away from the children for a few moments of peace and quiet.

Sue and Noel enjoy some quality time together in their backyard hot tub after the kids have gone to bed.

