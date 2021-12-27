Sue Radford, a mother of 22 children, relaxes with a relaxing Christmas gin while her children play with 300 gifts in her’millionaire mansion.’

Sue Radford, a mother of 22 children, relaxes with a relaxing Christmas gin while her children play with 300 gifts in their’millionaire mansion.’

Christmas can be a hectic and stressful time for parents, so imagine how Sue Radford, who has 22 children, feels.

After the big day, the super mum, 46, from Lancashire, showed how she was relaxing with a glass of Christmas gins while her kids played with around 300 presents.

Sue displayed a festive Santa glass she was using to hold mini gin bottles from an alcoholic advent calendar her husband Noel, 51, had given her.

The mother previously shared a behind-the-scenes look at her family celebrating Boxing Day at their’millionaire mansion,’ and it appears that they have a lot of presents.

A toy kitchen, a doll house, and numerous trucks were among the gifts.

The family previously revealed their extravagant Christmas traditions, which included a £7,000 budget and 70 rolls of wrapping paper.

Noel and Sue spend between £100 and £200 on each of their children’s gifts, totaling around £300.

“Boxing Day chills,” Sue added as a caption.

Chris, 32, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 13, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one, are the children of Sue and Noel.

On July 6, 2014, the couple’s 17th child, Alfie, was still born.

The family is well-known for not relying on government assistance and instead relies on their pie shop for support.

The family recently returned from a magical Christmas trip to Lapland, complete with husky rides and visits from Santa Claus.

Their Christmas dinner costs £400 before they add the meat and includes 10kg of potatoes, 4kg of carrots, 60 Yorkshire puddings, 120 pigs in blankets, and 2.5kg of Brussels sprouts.

On December 25, the family eats a turkey, a beef joint, and a whole gammon that they cooked in their dual ovens.

The children make gift lists, but because there are so many of them, their wish lists may not be fulfilled.

Sue spent hours this year looking for a PS5 and a specific Barbie doll’s house.

“We had to give up on the PS5 and eventually got the doll’s house, but the price was horrendous,” she explained.

It’s supposed to cost £240, but one website was asking £700 for it.”

The Radfords, who live in a former care home with ten beds, frequently flaunt their millionaire lifestyle on Instagram.

An outdoor cinema, a TV bed, and a £30,000 Range Rover car are among the amenities.

