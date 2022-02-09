Sue Radford, a mother of 22 children, reveals their week of hell, which included christening disasters, family feuds, and a near-miss car accident.

Sue Radford, a mother of 22 children, recounts their dreadful week, which included christening disasters, family feuds, and a near-miss car accident.

Having 22 children, as Sue and Noel Radford do, is no easy task.

On tonight’s episode of Channel 5’s 22 Kids and Counting, the busy couple revealed that they had a stressful week with their large brood.

It isn’t all plain sailing in the Radford household, from a near-miss car accident while trying to teach Luke and Katie to drive to Noel clashing with Luke in their pie shop.

In tonight’s episode, Noel is working nonstop in the bakery, delivering 6,500 pies.

Normally, daughter Chloe is on hand to assist, but she is out of the office due to her partner Jake’s positive Covid test, leaving him to work alone at all hours of the day and night.

“It means I have to make the better part of 6,500 on my own,” Noel explained.

“It’s been quite a day,” says the narrator.

Luke, his father’s son, steps in to assist him, and while he is bright and quick to learn, he dislikes being told what to do by others, especially his father.

“It should be 30 seconds per tray,” Noel tells his son during production.

Luke, I think you need to pick up the pace a little.”

“Nobody likes a show-off,” Luke responds with a witty remark.

“I didn’t agree to that part,” Luke says when Noel asks him to put the packaged pies into boxes.

He ends up putting all of the “fragile” tape backwards, but Noel compliments him on a “good job” in general.

Later in the episode, Noel and Sue agree to teach Luke and Katie how to drive so that they can gain independence.

“I think it would be a lot easier to pay for driving lessons if they weren’t so expensive,” Noel said.

“If each child costs £600 to $1,000, multiply that by 18 children or however many are left to drive, and you have a lot of pies.”

Noel has to get Luke to hit the brakes before they crash in a slightly nerve-wracking moment.

“I was afraid for my life,” Noel says, “because I was getting too close to cars.”

Sue, on the other hand, is dealing with Katie’s outbursts.

Katie cries out, “What’s the throttle?” when Sue tells her to take her foot off the throttle.

“You need to tell me which leg it is, and I don’t know which is my left and which is my right.”

“My nerves are shot,” Sue jokes.

Katie even storms out of the car and refuses to continue at one point.

The family also has a big task ahead of them with the one-year-old’s double christening…

