Sue Radford, a mother of 22 children, says her family didn’t have a particularly happy Christmas because sickness swept the house, with children vomiting.

Sue Radford, a mother of 22 children, says her family didn’t have a happy Christmas because sickness spread throughout the house, with children vomiting.

This year’s Christmas wasn’t the best for Britain’s largest family, as illness swept through their home.

Sue Radford, a mother of 22 children, said on their YouTube channel that a number of the children had been left sick in bed.

“I must admit, we haven’t had a particularly happy Christmas,” she told fans.

“Poor Oscar was throwing up all day, and I mean all day, on Christmas Eve; bless him, he was so sick.”

“It seems to have spread throughout the house because Amy had it the day before Christmas Eve.”

“Katie has been sick all day and has been in bed all day.”

“Last night, I started to feel really sick and thought I’d be up all night sick, but I wasn’t.”

“I felt absolutely horrible when I woke up this morning.

I made it through the day, and, thank goodness, I’m feeling a little better now.”

Despite her illness, Sue said the family had a good time over the holidays.

“We’ve still had a lovely day,” she added.

“The kids have had a lot of fun with their new toys.”

Chris, 32, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 13, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one, are the children of Sue and Noel.

Unfortunately, Alfie, the couple’s 17th child, was still born on July 6, 2014.

The family is well-known for not relying on government assistance and instead relies on their pie shop for support.

This film follows a family on a magical Christmas trip to Lapland, complete with husky rides and visits from Santa Claus.

The family previously revealed their extravagant Christmas celebrations, which included a £7,000 outlay and 70 rolls of wrapping paper.

Their Christmas dinner costs £400 without the meat and includes 10kg potatoes, 4kg carrots, 60 Yorkshire puddings, 120 pigs in blankets, and 2.5kg Brussels sprouts.

On December 25, the family will eat a turkey, a beef joint, and a whole gammon, all of which will be cooked in their dual ovens.

But the food isn’t the most expensive part of the trip; Noel and Sue spent between £100 and £200 on each child’s gifts, totaling over £300.

The Radfords, who live in a former care home with ten beds, frequently flaunt their millionaire lifestyle on Instagram.

An outdoor cinema, a TV bed, and a £30,000 Range Rover car are among the amenities.

The family recently opened their doors for the Channel 5 show 22 Kids and Counting, which documented their lives in one place.

During the show,

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.