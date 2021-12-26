Sue Radford, a mother of 22 children, shares a glimpse of her family’s’millionaire mansion’ on Boxing Day.

Sue Radford, a mother of 22 children, gives us a glimpse into her family’s’millionaire mansion’ on Boxing Day.

SUE RADFORD has shared a behind-the-scenes look at her family's Boxing Day celebrations at the'millionaire mansion,' and it appears that the family has a plethora of gifts.

Most families find Christmas Day and Boxing Day stressful, but Sue, 46, and her husband Noel, 50, from Lancashire, are parents to Britain’s largest family and have their work cut out for them during the holiday season.

Sue estimates that their Christmas costs around £5-7k per year, and that she often has a mountain of presents for her children on Christmas morning, as well as new pajamas and hot chocolate to open on Christmas Eve.

The family took a trip to Lapland this year to see Father Christmas and ride reindeer sleighs.

Sue has yet to post about her Christmas day, but she did give her Instagram followers a sneak peek at some of the toys her children received in a video.

Sue posted a video to her social media accounts, showing some of her children enjoying their new gifts this year.

Bonnie, their second child, is shown happily playing with some of her new toys.

Some of her new toys featured in the video include a LeapFrog Scoop and Learn Ice Cream Cart, which costs £47, and a Cry Babies doll, which costs around £25.

A £70 Paw Patrol Paw Patroller Truck and a Barbie Dream Camper set were among the other presents the children received for Christmas.

Sue captioned the video, “Boxing Day chills,” implying that the family had a nice, relaxing Boxing Day together.

While the kids played with their gifts during the day, Sue unwinded in the evening by sampling some of Noel’s gin, which he received as part of his advent calendar this year.

Noel, who owns a bakery, did the cooking while Sue took care of their massive grocery store.

This year’s feast included 10 kilograms of potatoes, 4 kilograms of carrots, 60 Yorkshire puddings, 120 pigs in blankets, and 2.5 kilograms of Brussels sprouts, which cost £400 before the meat was added.

On December 25, the family will feast on a turkey, a beef joint, and a whole gammon, all of which will be cooked in their dual ovens.

The Radfords celebrated Christmas in their ten-bed former care home this year, and they frequently flaunt their millionaire lifestyle on Instagram.

