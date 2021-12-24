Sue Radford, a mother of 22 children, shows off her incredible Christmas Eve bags and prepares a special breakfast for her family.

Sue Radford, a mother of 22 children, shows off her epic Christmas Eve bags and prepares a special breakfast for her family.

Christmas Eve has arrived, and Sue Radford, a mother of 22 children, has demonstrated how she makes the occasion extra special for her large family.

Sue, who is the mother of Britain’s largest family, has made personalized Christmas Eve sacks for her children.

Sue also prepared a delectable meal for her children as well as her husband Noel, who is celebrating his 51st birthday today.

“All ready for when the kids wake up,” she captioned photos of her incredible set up on Instagram this morning.

Everyone have a wonderful Christmas Eve!”

“Happy birthday to @noelradford and our grandson Leo,” the mother added.

“I adore the fact that these two have the same birthday on Christmas Eve.”

Sue said the Amazon sacks were filled with treats and were delivered on Christmas Eve.

People were blown away by her efforts, with one commenting, “You guys are absolutely awesome, I don’t know how you do it!!”

“I only have four and wouldn’t be able to pull this off.”

This film follows the family on a magical Christmas trip to Lapland, complete with husky rides and visits from Santa Claus.

The family previously revealed their extravagant Christmas traditions, which included a £7,000 outlay and 70 rolls of wrapping paper.

Their Christmas dinner costs £400 without the meat and includes 10kg of potatoes, 4kg of carrots, 60 Yorkshire puddings, 120 pigs in blankets, and 2.5kg of Brussels sprouts.

On December 25, the family will eat a turkey, a beef joint, and a whole gammon, all of which will be cooked in their dual ovens.

But the food isn’t the most expensive part of the trip; Noel and Sue spent between £100 and £200 on each child’s gifts, totaling over £300.

The children make lists, but because there are so many of them, their wish lists are unlikely to be fulfilled.

Sue looked for a PS5 and a specific Barbie doll’s house for hours this year.

“We had to give up on the PS5 and eventually got the doll’s house, but the price was horrendous,” she explains.

It’s supposed to cost £240, but one website was asking £700.”

Chris, 32, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 13, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one, are the children of Sue and Noel.

Unfortunately, Alfie, the couple’s 17th child, was still born on July 6, 2014.

The family is well-known for not relying on government assistance and instead relies on their pie shop for support.

The Radfords, who live in a ten-bed former care home, are known for bragging about their millionaire status…

