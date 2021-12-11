Sue Radford, a mother of 22 children, spends money on toys in order to spoil her large family over the holidays.

GOING OUT TO BUY GIFT FOR THE FAMILY CAN BE A DIFFICULT THING TO DO AT CHRISTMAS.

But can you imagine having to buy gifts for 22 children?

While most of us only have a few people to buy Christmas gifts for, Sue Radford, the mother of Britain’s largest family, has a huge task on her hands every December.

Sue, 46, has 313k YouTube subscribers, and her most recent video shows her doing her Christmas shopping for her kids.

So, if you want to know what it’s like to shop for 22 kids, pay attention.

Sue went shopping at Smyths, a toy store, for some gifts, and was aided by her son Luke, 21, and daughter Millie, 20.

Sue’s one-year-old daughter Heidi and Millie’s three-month-old daughter Ophelia were also along for the ride.

“Join us on a trip to the toy store and festive hot chocolate with some of the kids!” Sue wrote on YouTube.

“We’re just about to leave.

While the kids are at school, we’re going to do some Christmas shopping.

“I just dropped Bonnie and Archie off at nursery, so Heidi and Ophelia are here, and Luke is on his way.”

“We’re going to Smyths to do some Christmas shopping, so we’ll bring you along.”

Sue’s video features the family in Smyths, where Sue shows off the store’s popular children’s toys.

We see a variety of toys, ranging from automobiles and motorcycles to teddy bears and dinosaurs.

Luke was unimpressed by the kids’ vacuum cleaners and asked Sue, “Why would you want to buy your kid a vacuum cleaner?” Sue responded, “To teach them to do housework.”

“But they’re three years old,” Luke expressed his displeasure.

They don’t have to learn how to vacuum at the age of three.

They must learn to communicate.”

“Teach them early,” Sue replied.

The buckets of slime piqued Luke’s interest.

“We’ll get them,” Sue said, despite her displeasure, “but it makes such a mess everywhere.”

The family’s shopping trip went off without a hitch, and as you might expect, there were a lot of trolleys involved when shopping for 22 children.

“Anyway, I think we should get going guys,” Sue said, “because the trolleys are looking a little full.”

The family walked out of the toy store with three trolleys stuffed with everything from a kitchen set to buckets of slime, dolls, games, cars, babies, and Lego.

After that…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.