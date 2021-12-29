Sue Radford, a mother of 22, proudly displays her new £35K family minibus, which she received as a late Christmas gift.

Sue Radford, a mother of 22 children, proudly displays her brand new £35K family minibus, which was given to her as a late Christmas present.

Sue and Noel Radford must be having difficulty getting their 22-child family from point A to point B.

The mother of Britain’s largest family, on the other hand, has revealed that she received a family mini bus as a late Christmas gift.

Sue captioned a photo of herself holding the bus keys on the family’s Instagram account, “Just picked up our new family minibus.”

The couple is thought to have spent £34,850 on a nine-seater Renault Trafic.

Sue’s husband Noel gave her a swanky new Range Rover for her 46th birthday in March, and she shared photos of the black car, which cost around £30,000.

“It’s my birthday,” the ecstatic mother wrote on Instagram.

I consider myself extremely fortunate to have such a wonderful husband who devotes his entire life to our family.

The user writes, “I adore you, @noelradford.”

Noel announced in August that the family had traded in their Range Rover Discovery for a “greener” vehicle.

He confirmed that they now own a Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Quarzite on Instagram, which can cost up to £80,000.

The Radfords are well-known for flaunting their millionaire lifestyle on social media, as they live in a 10-bed former care home.

There’s an outdoor cinema, a TV bed, and plenty of family-friendly activities.

The family recently opened their home to the Channel 5 show 22 Kids and Counting, which chronicled their lives in one location.

Sue revealed on the show that she has been pregnant for 16 and a half years and that she and her husband have spent £1 million on raising their large family.

Sue and Noel have eight children: Chris, 32, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 13, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one.

Alfie, the couple’s 17th child, was born on July 6, 2014, despite the fact that it was the couple’s 17th child.

