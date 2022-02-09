Sue Radford, a mother of 22, shows off TWO massive new dining room tables she purchased so her large family can eat together.

SITTING DOWN FOR AN EVENING MEAL WITH 22 KIDS HAS GOT TO BE DIFFICULT.

Sue and Noel Radford, the parents of Britain’s largest family, have revealed that they have recently purchased two enormous dining room tables to accommodate their children.

Sue shared a photo of the gorgeous wooden tables with the glass panel in the middle.

“New table day,” she said, “and I adore them.”

“I would not recommend the other marble tables.”

Sue said she got them from Fab Home Interiors, and she needed two next to each other to fit her kids.

Chris, 32, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 13, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one are the children of Sue and Noel.

Unfortunately, Alfie, the couple’s 17th child, was still born on July 6, 2014.

The family is well-known for not relying on government assistance and instead relies on their pie shop for support.

The Radfords, who live in a former care home with ten beds, frequently flaunt their millionaire lifestyle on Instagram.

An outdoor cinema, a TV bed, and a £30,000 Range Rover car are among the amenities.

The family recently opened their doors for Channel 5’s 22 Kids and Counting show, which chronicled their lives in one place.

Sue revealed on the show that they have spent £1 million raising their large family and that she has been pregnant for 16 and a half years.

The Radford family grew even bigger last year when Sue and Noel announced the arrival of a new grandson.

