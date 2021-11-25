Sue Radford, a mother of 22, talks about the ‘joy’ of getting her family to do Covid tests after going on vacation.

Sue Radford, a mother of 22 children, talks about the ‘joy’ of getting her family to do Covid tests after going on vacation.

TAKING A LARGE FAMILY ON VACATION IS HARD ENOUGH, let alone navigating all of the Covid tests and forms that must be completed in order to travel.

So spare a thought for Sue Radford, a mother of 22 who had to organize her large family’s Covid tests for their recent vacation.

She posted a photo of her family at the airport after they returned to their 10-bedroom Morecambe home, and then another of them taking their tests.

“Omg the joy of doing 13 Covid tests,” Sue, 46, joked.

Sue shared a video of her children playing on consoles and watching iPads strapped to the backs of car seats last week.

“Trying to keep the kids entertained on a long drive,” the dedicated mother wrote.

They had arrived at their airport hotel, she later revealed, as the family prepared to fly off on vacation.

Sue admitted that once they arrived at the hotel, she was finally able to “relax,” but that the “stress of airports had suddenly come flooding back” to her.

The family had previously posted an online plea for help after they were unable to get their money back during the pandemic while on a planned family vacation to Australia.

Chris, 32, Sophie, 27, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 12, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one are Sue and Noel’s children.

On July 6, 2014, the couple’s 17th child, Alfie, was stillborn.

The family is well-known for not relying on government assistance and instead relying on their pie shop.

The Radfords, who live in a 10-bed former care home, are well-known for flaunting their millionaire lifestyle on social media.

An outdoor cinema, a TV bed, and a £30,000 Range Rover car are all included.

The family recently opened their doors for the Channel 5 show 22 Kids and Counting, which documented their lives in one place.

Sue revealed on the show that she and her husband have spent £1 million raising their large family and that she has been pregnant for 16-and-a-half years.

