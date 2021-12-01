Sue Radford, a mother of 22, treats her large family to a special ‘Elf Delivery,’ complete with piles of early Christmas toys.

Sue Radford, a mother of 22 children, treats her large family to a special ‘Elf Delivery,’ which includes a plethora of early Christmas gifts.

The Radfords, Britain’s largest family, have gone all out for their Advent celebrations this year.

While many families will open simple chocolate calendars each day in December, Sue Radford, a mother of 22, proudly displayed her massive “Elf Delivery” display.

A large balloon read, “Special Elf Delivery to the Radfords from Santa.”

Sue had set the table with Christmas plates, cups, and crackers, as well as plenty of chocolate treats and croissants for breakfast.

To keep the family occupied, there were three Elf on the Shelf toys and a large selection of new games.

“I can’t wait to see the kids’ faces in the morning,” Sue wrote.

This time of year is my favorite.”

She previously detailed how she decked out their “millionaire mansion” with multiple Christmas trees and 25 stockings.

“Christmas has arrived in the Radford house,” she wrote on Instagram.

A candy cane tree, ice skates, and red and white baubles adorn the family’s large lounge.

A festive garland is draped across the top of the mantlepiece, with a colossal number of stockings hung by the fire below.

Sue shared clips of the family helping out with the festivities on her Instagram Stories yesterday.

Her kids assisted her in putting up a tree in their dining room, and she wrote “this is happening.”

The family gathered to watch Elf, their “favorite film,” as a way to commemorate the occasion.

The Radfords have had up to seven Christmas trees in the past and spent £5,000 on their children’s gifts.

Sue put colorful trees in four of her kids’ rooms in 2020, in addition to the ones in their lounge, kitchen, and front porch area.

Sue recently got into the holiday spirit while shopping for a £60 Christmas train decoration and GIANT toadstools for their home.

Chris, 32, Sophie, 27, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 12, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one, are the children of Sue and Noel.

Unfortunately, on July 6, 2014, the couple’s 17th child, Alfie, was still born.

The family is well-known for not relying on government assistance and instead relies on their pie shop for support.

Noel and Sue go above and beyond to make sure that their entire family has a wonderful Christmas.

However, it goes without saying that this is not inexpensive.

Noel and Sue previously revealed that they spend between £100 and £250 on each of their children, plus an additional £300 on their grocery shopping.

