Sue Radford shares a picture of her blossoming bump

Sue Radford has shared a picture of her 32 week baby bump, as Britain’s biggest family prepare to welcome another child in just six weeks.

Sue, 44, and husband Noel, 48, from Lancashire, who welcomed their first of 21 children thirty years ago, announced the latest pregnancy in a clip posted to YouTube in October.

The new arrival, expected in spring 2020, will be a little girl, bringing the family’s total up to 11 girls and 11 boys.

And this week Sue Radford took to their Instagram account, which boasts 214,000 followers, to share an impressive snap of her blossoming belly and reveal that the family have so far been unable to agree on a name.

Sharing the snap, Sue wrote: ‘I turned 32 weeks on Wednesday this pregnancy is flying by I can’t believe she’ll be here in just 6 weeks time we also still can’t decided on a name’.

Sue was quickly inundated with name suggestions, and revealed she likes the name ‘Hattie’, but the other children ‘weren’t keen’.

Racking up 12,000 likes, one follower wrote: ‘I think she should be called Darcie’, while one added: ‘Aubrie is cute’.

Revealing her own experience, another said: ‘I struggled with a name for my daughter (baby number seven) and bless her she didn’t get a name until about 2.30am whilst we sat in nicu cuddling her. We called her Jessica & I couldn’t imagine her being anything else, it’s just perfect for her’.

Speaking about the new addition Sue recently told The Sun: ‘Most people have one of each sex and stop there. It is perfect to have an exact balance of boys to girls so we have 11 to 11’.

She added: ‘Now we will all have to agree on a name for her – it will be as difficult as Brexit with all the kids having their own opinions on what names they like.’

The family, who claim £170 in child benefits a week, have to rely on Mr Radford’s bakery business to make ends meet and pay for their ten-bedroom house.

All of them apart from Chris and Sophie still live with their parents, with Sophie now having three children of her own.

The most recent child is Bonnie Raye, who was born in November 2018, with the others being Chris, 30, Sophie, 25, Chloe, 23, Jack, 22, Daniel, 20, Luke, 18, Millie, 17, Katie, 16, James, 15, Ellie, 14, Aimee, 13, Josh, 12, Max, 11, Tillie, nine, Oscar, seven, Casper, six, Hallie, four, Phoebe, three, and Archie 22 months.

The couple met for the first time when Sue was seven, before going on to have their first child when Sue was 14 and Noel was 19.

They got married in 1993 when Sue turned 18, and went on to have nine children before Noel had a vasectomy – which he later had reversed.

Sadly Alfie, the couple’s 17th child, was still born on July 6th 2014.