Suga, a member of BTS, explains why he avoids getting into fights.

Even with BTS’ hectic and demanding schedule, Suga is known for his calm and relaxed personality.

What does he do to keep his cool? Here’s what this rapper had to say about how he rarely gets into fights.

Despite their disparate personalities, the seven members of BTS work well together in terms of music.

Min Yoongi, also known by his stage name Suga, is a rapper and dancer who is one of the most level-headed members of the group.

“Permission to Dance,” “Black Swan,” and “Life Goes On,” as well as sub-unit songs like “Cypher Pt.3: Killer,” feature the idol.

Suga has worked as a producer for a number of artists, including Jungkook on HYBE Corporation’s webtoon 7Fates: Chakho.

Suga releases solo music under the name Agust D in addition to his work with the boy band.

ARMYs have given Suga several nicknames, with some even dubbing him the “grandpa” of the K-pop group due to his calm demeanor.

Others dubbed the idol “Lil Meow Meow” because of his sleepy tendencies.

Suga was asked how he stayed balanced and relaxed in an interview with GQ Magazine.

The rapper revealed that his secret was to approach difficult situations from the perspective of a third party.

“If you take a step back and look at the situation from a distance,” Suga said, “it’s possible.”

“People are prone to becoming emotional and going to extremes, but if you just hold on and take a step back, you can gain a sense of clarity.”

“When things get heated,” he continued, “I stop everything so I can think.”

“It’s probably because of this that I don’t engage in debates.”

Although this rapper is known for his levelheadedness, Suga’s passion for music shines through in interviews and performances.

Suga quickly responded with Jimin and V during their Carpool Karaoke segment when asked which members are most likely to get into an argument.

Jimin and V attended school together when they were around the same age, and they mentioned it briefly during their Map of the Soul: 7 track “Friends,” along with their infamous dumpling incident.

Naturally, after more than seven years as a K-pop group, all seven members of BTS have become close friends.

They’ve been exchanging playful comments on each other’s birthday wishes on the shared BTS Twitter account…

