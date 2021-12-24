Suga, a member of BTS, tested positive for Coronavirus.

Suga, a member of BTS, tests positive for Coronavirus.

Big Hit Music, the band’s record label, announced the news on the fan community platform Weverse on Friday, Dec.

The 28-year-old artist, according to the company, took a PCR test upon returning to South Korea from the United States on Thursday, Dec.

On December 23, he received the results while quarantined.

Suga had no contact with his bandmates Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, or Jungkook, according to Big Hit Music.

Suga had a number of personal engagements in the United States during BTS’ period of rest, which was announced on December.

Suga took a PCR test before leaving the US, which came back negative, as an opportunity for the artists to “get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy,” as well as “spend the holiday season with their families,” according to the message.

Suga finished his second round of the COVID-19 vaccine in late August, making his coronavirus case a breakthrough case, according to Big Hit Music, and he hasn’t shown any symptoms as of December.

Suga, according to the organization, is practicing self-care at home in accordance with healthcare authorities’ guidelines.

“The company prioritizes the artists’ health, and we will do everything we can to help Suga recover quickly,” the statement read.

“We will also abide by the healthcare authorities’ requests and guidelines.”

Following the news, several BTS ARMY members took to social media to express their condolences to Suga.

“Get well soon,” one Twitter user advised.

“Wishing for a quick and speedy recovery,” another added.

BTS’ Suga Tests Positive for Coronavirus