Suga, a member of BTS, used to only listen to classical music before he discovered hip-hop.

Suga, a member of BTS, used to only listen to classical music before discovering hip-hop.

Suga is a BTS award-winning rapper and songwriter who often releases solo music under the stage name Agust D. Given that BTS occasionally releases music of other genres, it’s no surprise that Suga began his career in classical music.

Here’s everything we know about the rapper behind “Outro: Tear” and “Trivia: Seesaw” from BTS.

Lil Meow Meow is a nickname used by some ARMYs for this rapper.

Suga is a member of the award-winning boy band BTS. He is also a songwriter and producer for the K-pop group, co-writing songs such as “Telepathy” from BTS’ Be (Deluxe Edition).

During an interview with BuzzFeed News, Suga said, “Most of the music I grew up listening to talked about dreams, hope, and introspection in the midst of despair.”

“I was influenced by that type of music and evolved into the person I am today.”

As a result, I want to wield that kind of power as well.”

Suga releases solo music under the stage name Agust D outside of his work with BTS, including the song “Daechwita” from his 2020 album D-2.

This musician was writing and performing music before joining BTS. (Jungkook and Jin even appeared in the “Daechwita” music video.)

Suga took “classical music composition classes to improve his songwriting skills” while still in school, according to Bangtan Online.

Suga only listened to classical music before being introduced to hip-hop, according to The Fact Site.

Suga previously released music under the stage name “Gloss,” which he chose because it was similar to the meaning of his real name, “Yoongi,” which roughly translates to “shine” or “gloss.” He was also a member of the hip-hop group “D-Town” in 2010.

BTS is known for pop songs such as “Butter,” “Dynamite,” and “Permission to Dance,” but the K-pop group also dabbles in other genres.

Original songs like “BTS Cypher, Pt.

“Filter,” “Singularity,” and “4.”

In a 2018 interview with The Guardian, Suga said, “Frankly, I can’t understand people who want to put down a certain type of music, whatever that might be.”

“In its own time, classical music was pop music.”

It’s a matter of personal preference and comprehension – there’s no such thing as good or bad…

