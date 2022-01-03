Suga, a rapper from BTS, is working on his singing skills: ‘The members don’t think much of it,’ he says.

Suga, a member of BTS, is working on his singing skills: ‘The members don’t think much of it.’

Suga is a rapper with a wide range of abilities.

He can play the guitar and is the man behind the majority of BTS’ music.

This artist revealed that he’s working on his singing skills and that singing on future BTS tracks isn’t out of the question.

Here’s what we know about the performer of “Interlude: Shadow.”

With seven members, BTS’ idols frequently take on different roles.

On songs like “Outro: Tear” and “Dis-ease,” RM, J-Hope, and Suga perform as members of the “rap line,” while “Boy With Luv,” “Butter,” and “Permission to Dance” feature all of BTS’ members as dancers.

BTS members, on the other hand, occasionally have the opportunity to pursue other creative endeavors.

V served as the creative director for Be (Deluxe Edition) as a photography fan, while Jungkook directed the “Life Goes On” music video.

V even performed a live rap performance of “Cypher, Pt. 1″ to show his love for the series.

3.” During one interview, Suga stated that he is improving his singing abilities and that he may sing on one of BTS’ future songs.

Min Yoongi can play the piano and guitar in addition to writing and producing BTS songs.

He also revealed that he worked on his singing, despite the fact that the other members haven’t made much of it.

During an interview with GQ Magazine, Suga stated, “I haven’t played my guitar as much these days, but I’m practicing my singing.”

“The members don’t think much of it, but thanks to those who enjoy my voice, I’ve gained courage.”

“I also enjoy genre crossovers,” the rapper continued.

“I mean, we live in a time when genre distinctions are virtually non-existent.

So you don’t think I’ll ever be able to sing?”

Suga can already be heard semi-singing on BTS songs like “Dynamite” and “Permission to Dance,” but as a member of the rap line, he was left out of tracks like “00:00 (Zero O’Clock)” and “The Truth Untold.”

Suga also releases solo music under the stage name Agust D, a nod to his hometown of “Daegu Town,” which includes the song “Daechwita” and its accompanying music video.

During an interview with Time Magazine, Suga said of his Agust D persona, “I can show a more raw side to myself.”

“Rather than making the music I wanted to make, it’s more that I made the music I wanted to make.”

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.