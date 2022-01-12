‘I Don’t Have a Dream Right Now Either,’ says Suga of BTS about why people shouldn’t compare their dreams to others.

Suga of BTS on Why People Shouldn’t Compare Their Dreams to Others: ‘I Don’t Have a Dream Right Now Either,’ she says.

Suga serves as BTS’ unofficial fortune teller, bringing his musical fantasies to life.

He collaborated with artists such as Halsey and Juice WRLD, in addition to writing songs for BTS such as “Telepathy.”

This rapper, producer, and songwriter said it best when it came to not taking dreams too seriously.

Yoongi (also known by his stage names Suga and Agust D) is a rapper, songwriter, and producer who is a member of the boy band BTS.

The idol performed at the Grammy Awards, the United Nations Headquarters, and New York City’s Grand Central Terminal with Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

The rapper is known for his mysterious fortune-telling talent in addition to being an award-winning songwriter.

Suga revealed to ARMYs some of BTS’ most cherished dreams, many of which were realized.

The K-pop group’s historic Grammy nomination was one of the most notable.

Dreams are a major theme in BTS’ songs and their musical careers, as evidenced by songs like “Dream Glow” and “No More Dream.”

The K-pop group has gone from being a small entertainment company’s band to being the world’s biggest boy band.

ARMYs may believe BTS has grandiose dreams, but Min Yoongi confirmed that as of December 2021, he does not.

Suga admitted that he doesn’t give his dreams much weight.

During an interview with GQ Magazine, Suga said, “We can’t give our dreams too much meaning.”

“Dreams are nothing more than fantasies.”

When I say it’s okay to not have a dream, I’m referring to the fact that you don’t really need one.”

“You shouldn’t have to struggle to live your life,” the rapper continued.

“It’s heartbreaking to see people being pushed down one path when the world’s population is 7.8 billion people living 7.8 billion different lives.”

People can start and achieve new dreams at any age, according to Suga.

BTS took several years to get to where they are now, despite being one of the world’s most popular boy bands.

During the same interview, Suga said, “Don’t compare yourself to other people.”

“You don’t need to compare the size of your dream to the size of someone else’s dream.”

“You’d think I have super grandiose dreams,” he continued, “but that’s not the case at all.”

“Right now, I don’t have a dream either.”

