Suge Knight allegedly manipulated Tupac Shakur, according to a friend.

Suge Knight, according to a friend of Tupac Shakur, was manipulative of the rapper.

During his brief but influential career, Tupac Shakur was adored by many in the music industry.

He had a dual image.

On the one hand, he was seen as a visionary and a leader, and on the other, he was seen as troubled and always seemed to be in the middle of things.

Tupac’s relationship with Suge Knight, according to Tupac’s fans and close associates, complicated things even more.

Knight is known for being intimidating and violent, as well as having one of the most successful hip-hop labels in history.

While Tupac was serving time in prison, he signed him to his record label.

Tupac was a public advocate for Knight, feeling indebted to him.

Knight, on the other hand, is widely regarded as Tupac’s demise.

Knight was allegedly able to manipulate Tupac, according to one of his friends.

Tupac’s friend Danny Boy discussed the late rapper’s relationship with Shakur during an interview with The Art of Dialogue.

Danny Boy is a singer who worked on Tupac’s single “I Ain’t Mad at Cha” with him.

Danny Boy refutes Knight’s claim that Tupac had no real friends until he joined the Death Row Records crew in an old interview.

“When we are friends [with someone], we all claim to be a better friend.”

“It’s all about displaying your friendliness,” he explained.

“That’s Suge’s point of view.”

I believe there were a lot of dudes who came over [to Death Row]with Pac who he adored and who adored him.”

Two weeks before Tupac Shakur was murdered, journalist Ed Gordan claims he warned him about his “thug” friends.

Danny Boy also alluded to Knight mistreating him and seeing him do the same to others.

“I don’t believe that s–t if Suge’s friendship was based on how I was treated and we were on the same ship.”

He’s probably the best manipulative friend, the one who knows how to manipulate,” he continued.

He also talked about Knight’s inability to have genuine, non-transactional relationships.

“I’m not sure if Suge knows how to be no one’s friend.”

He’ll refer to you as a son or brother, but his actions prove otherwise,” he continued.

“Being friendly and claiming that someone is your friend is about demonstrating, and he hasn’t demonstrated that he is a friend.”

I’m..

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.