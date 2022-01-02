Suge Knight was not a good influence on Tupac Shakur, according to a friend of his.

Tupac Shakur was known for being an outspoken and sometimes boisterous figure, but many believe that when he signed with Suge Knight’s Death Row Records, things got even worse.

Mob James, who worked at Death Row Records at the time, is one person who believes this.

Because of the way things were run, James believes the label wasn’t the best fit for Tupac.

Knight’s ex-colleague James.

He recently spoke with The Art of Dialogue about the relationship between Knight and Tupac.

When asked if he believes Tupac’s signing with Death Row Records was a mistake, he says yes.

“All of that s–t would not have happened if Tupac had never gotten out of jail.”

He would not have been a victim of his surroundings.

“Whatever Bad Boy and Death Row were going through at the time, Tupac’s return heightened the situation,” he explained.

Despite their feud, Snoop Dogg claims Tupac Shakur’s death harmed the Notorious BIG.

Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls were once friends.

Tupac accused Biggie and members of the Bad Boy Records crew of being involved in his robbery and shooting in a New York recording studio in 1994, and their friendship came to an end.

Biggie and Bad Boy denied any involvement, but the damage had been done, and once Tupac signed to Death Row Records, a war of words quickly turned into a turf war.

Tupac and Biggie were at the center, with Tupac being the loudest.

“Now that he [Tupac] is putting out songs, he thinks Puffy is dissing him, so the situation between both record labels and both neighborhoods has only gotten worse,” he continued.

Tupac’s personality and outlook are said to have been altered by Knight.

James is someone who feels the same way.

“I believe Suge had a lot of love for Tupac, but I believe Suge was trying to find an identity for himself at the same time Tupac was,” he said.

“In that sense, he was even more lost than Tupac.”

And he messed up by dragging Tupac along on a ride he’d never been on before.

He had no idea which direction he was heading.

He was completely unaware of the situation.

Suge wasn’t always a straight gang member; he went to school, and now he’s…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.