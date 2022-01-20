Suicide was the cause of death for singer Chris Daughtry’s step-daughter.

Hannah Price, Chris Daughry’s stepdaughter, died on November 18th, 2021, and her death has since been ruled a suicide.

She died in her Tennessee home, with her family describing her as “generous and loving.”

Hannah, 25, committed suicide while under the influence of narcotics, according to PEOPLE.

Her death occurred two months after she was discovered in her Tennessee home as the step-daughter of American Idol’s Chris Daughtry.

If you or someone you know is struggling with any of the issues raised in this story, call 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.