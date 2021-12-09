Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are still together.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson’s Relationship Is Still Strong

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are still going strong as the year draws to a close, as evidenced by a new sighting of the couple.

In NYC, see the stars wrapped up and holding hands.

The weather is turning cold in New York City, but Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have each other to keep them warm.

On Wednesday, December 12th,

The normally private couple was seen holding hands on a walk on August 8, the latest sign that their relationship is still going strong.

Robert wore a puffer jacket and a hat with a hood, while Suki wore a blush coat, an oversized scarf, and a hat to keep warm in the cold.

The latest sighting of the two stars comes more than three years after they were first photographed kissing in London.

In November, a source told E! News, “You can tell he’s completely in love with her,” and “They are very solid in their relationship.”

“Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush,” a source said in October 2020, referring to wedding bells in their future.

“Suki isn’t putting any pressure on him, and they’re both very dedicated to each other.”

They’ve moved back across the pond after living together in London while Robert was filming The Batman during the coronavirus outbreak.

In September, they were seen together in Los Angeles, where the actor co-hosted the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and Vanity Fair premiere party.

“On their way up to the rooftop party area, they walked around hand in hand as they perused through the museum and exhibits,” a source told E! News of the glamorous outing.

“They appeared to be a good match.”

Suki may accompany her boyfriend to the premiere of The Batman in March if they aren’t seen together again before the end of the year.

Fans will just have to keep their eyes peeled until then.

