summer festivals cannot be held “at least until mid-July”

For several days, many festival officials had been under no illusions. Others still hoped that, although it was increasingly evident that the protests planned for May were unlikely to take place, those of the summer still retained their chances. With probable adjustments in the programming, the reception of the public and the sites. The boldest, as if to ward off fate, continued to communicate the names of the artists expected.

President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement on Monday, April 13, that “Major festivals and events with large audiences cannot be held until at least mid-July”, partially ends – the President of the Republic added that the “Situation will be collectively assessed from mid-May, each week, to adjust things” – at a time of uncertainty and a wait-and-see attitude for most of the organizers regarding the decision to cancel or postpone these meetings. If it is too early to precisely quantify the economic impact, be it on the production structures, the artists and the municipalities that host the summer festivals (almost 3,000), the shortfall should increase hundreds of millions of euros.

The current music sector (jazz, pop, rock, song, rap, electro, etc.) was the first to be concerned by the ban on gatherings in halls with more than 5,000 seats. He is also the most affected by what looks like a white season. Several large structures had preceded the announcement of Emmanuel Macron.

Thus Hellfest, which awaited, in Clisson (Loire-Atlantique), more than 180,000 metal lovers for three days. Its organizers threw the glove on April 8, after being informed that the authorities could not accompany the assembly of the site, which was to start on the 15th so that everything is ready for the opening scheduled for June 19. Two days later, Lollapalooza (July 18 and 19 at the Hippodrome Paris Longchamp) also decided to cancel its edition, followed, on April 13, by Solidays (same place, from June 19 to 21), whose revenues – 3 million euros – used to finance Solidarité Sida actions.

“Need a real recovery plan”

After having watched for a long time for a government reaction to the fate of summer festivals, the Prodiss, the national union for musical and variety shows, took note, on Monday, April 13, of Emmanuel Macron’s consideration of these events among the sectors most affected by the health crisis. The producers’ union wants to believe in the promise of specific aid for cultural gatherings. “The performing arts will need a real recovery plan”, said Olivier Darbois, president of Prodiss, after the presidential speech, who also welcomes the injunction to the assurances of being “At the rendezvous of this economic mobilization” whereas these are accused by a number of festivals (including Hellfest) of breaking their obligations.

